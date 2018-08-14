Olay Anti Wrinkle Mature Skin Day Cream Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

Excellent!
I have used this cream for about six months now and can definitely see and feel the difference. It makes my skin feel so soft, fuller and not feel like a dried out prune. I panic'ed when I started to see the lines of life appearing and tried many different brands (very expensive brands) but I have found this one to be the best , and It's cheaper ! Bonus. I feel younger, look healthier and that makes me happier.
Silk
Love this product tiny amount goes a long way leaves my skin feeling like silk. Havent used long enough to see if it makes a difference to the wrinkles but it feels as though it is moisturising my skin
Olay complete day cream
Olay, the no.1 anti-aging skin care brand in the US. I have been using Olay for a wile as my skin is getting into the mid years of life. A little bit of pleasure at the beginning of the day. The soft white cream with anti -wrinkle 24-hour hydration, SPF15, vitamins B3, E & pro v B5 - applied and gently massaged into my face and neck. Protects my skin as it is exposed to all weathers. It is non greasy. Easily absorbs and gives a fantastic beginning to my day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Olay
I,be used olay products for years their product has always suited my skin and is effective
yaers of use
Have used Olay for years before name change I can tell when I have not used it in the morning
Not just for the under 70s
I bought this for my mother as a bit of a stocking filler. She was reluctant at first as " this sort of stuff is for younger people". After persuading her to give it a try, she appears to have developed a fairly broad streak of vanity for an 82 year old. Mum is forever looking at her face and neck in the mirror. I would be lying if I said she didn't look 82 anymore, but her skin is most definitely softer and she is most definitely a little happier.
good face cream
This cream has a nice smell and is easily absorbed into the skin.
Great service , present for my nan
I bought this online as a gift for my nan who loves it, quick delivery ,happy customer
Always good quality
My wife has been using this for years and never expresses any desire to change. It must be highly satisfactory.
alergic reaction to this product
I have usedolay products for 30 years and have always been delighted.I bought this product and have a reaction so bad I scratched my skin in my sleep.At the moment my skin is red and itchy and looks terrible.