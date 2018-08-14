By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Anti Wrinkle Mature Skin Day Cream Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Anti Wrinkle Mature Skin Day Cream Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Improves skin elasticity for a more youthful complexion
  • Protects your skin with SPF 15
  • Fortified with vitamin E to deeply nourish & revitalize your complexion
  • Olay Anti-Wrinkle’s targeted solution minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, so you can laugh in the face of wrinkles. Olay Anti-Wrinkle Pro day cream is specifically designed to address the specific needs of mature skins and visibly reduce even deep wrinkles. Research has shown that your skin starts to behave differently as it matures. Structural changes in the dermal matrix and reduction in collagen levels make the skin appear thinner and less bouncy. Targeted Vitamin Complex, a sophisticated multi-vitamin blend of anti-ageing hero ingredients niacinamide, vitamin e and pro-vitamin B5, helps to protect the skin while intense hydration helps restore firmness and elasticity. Mature skin appear to behave like younger skin. As a result skin is more resilient, feels more bouncy and replumped and even deep wrinkles appear reduced. Formula with SPF15 protects your skin from UV exposure and helps prevent age spots.
  • Makes mature skin appear more youthful
  • Visible reduction of even deep wrinkles
  • Intense nourishment and all day comfort
  • Skin feels more bouncy and replumped
  • SPF15 to help prevent age spots
  • This anti-ageing moisturiser is ideal for women aged 40+
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Isostearate, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Titanium Dioxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethiconol, Sorbitan Stearate, Triethanolamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Polyethylene, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Disodium EDTA, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sorbitian Oleate, Ceteareth-6, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Eugenol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Cl 19140, Cl 17200

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197, [IRL] 1800 409 235, 552 524, [ES] 900 100 266, [NO] 800 33 432
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used this cream for about six months now and can definitely see and feel the difference. It makes my skin feel so soft, fuller and not feel like a dried out prune. I panic'ed when I started to see the lines of life appearing and tried many different brands (very expensive brands) but I have found this one to be the best , and It's cheaper ! Bonus. I feel younger, look healthier and that makes me happier.

Silk

5 stars

Love this product tiny amount goes a long way leaves my skin feeling like silk. Havent used long enough to see if it makes a difference to the wrinkles but it feels as though it is moisturising my skin

Olay complete day cream

5 stars

Olay, the no.1 anti-aging skin care brand in the US. I have been using Olay for a wile as my skin is getting into the mid years of life. A little bit of pleasure at the beginning of the day. The soft white cream with anti -wrinkle 24-hour hydration, SPF15, vitamins B3, E & pro v B5 - applied and gently massaged into my face and neck. Protects my skin as it is exposed to all weathers. It is non greasy. Easily absorbs and gives a fantastic beginning to my day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Olay

5 stars

I,be used olay products for years their product has always suited my skin and is effective

yaers of use

4 stars

Have used Olay for years before name change I can tell when I have not used it in the morning

Not just for the under 70s

5 stars

I bought this for my mother as a bit of a stocking filler. She was reluctant at first as " this sort of stuff is for younger people". After persuading her to give it a try, she appears to have developed a fairly broad streak of vanity for an 82 year old. Mum is forever looking at her face and neck in the mirror. I would be lying if I said she didn't look 82 anymore, but her skin is most definitely softer and she is most definitely a little happier.

good face cream

4 stars

This cream has a nice smell and is easily absorbed into the skin.

Great service , present for my nan

4 stars

I bought this online as a gift for my nan who loves it, quick delivery ,happy customer

Always good quality

5 stars

My wife has been using this for years and never expresses any desire to change. It must be highly satisfactory.

alergic reaction to this product

1 stars

I have usedolay products for 30 years and have always been delighted.I bought this product and have a reaction so bad I scratched my skin in my sleep.At the moment my skin is red and itchy and looks terrible.

