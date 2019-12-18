Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 8-15 Years 9 Pants

Love it
I love these dry nights they 100% fit my Abdl needs thank you dry nights I wear these to school despite knowing there met for bed. I’m my opinion for me to feel comfy in my diaper I have a poop in it it sits in there for a day or 2 and I feel so comfortable with poo moving around my anus
Wkd pull ups 😁
I think these are really good quality and love the designs. I wet the bed most nights and they have only leaked on one or two occasions and I've worn them for years now. Apart from the fact they are a little bit on the small side given that the 8 to 15 year old size probably won't fit the average size 15 year old unless they are quite small for their age. Would recommend huggies make them slightly bigger. All round great product 👍
Lifesavers and sleepsavers.
Lifesavers and sleepsavers.
well made, great fit and comfortable
iv had to buy these for my son aged 8, they work very well, however his bedding is sometimes wet in the morning due to, i think, the side panels being quite large and the angle at which he is lying, but they still do the job very well and look more like pants than a nappy, which is good for his self esteem.