By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 8-15 Years 9 Pants

5(4)Write a review
Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 8-15 Years 9 Pants
£ 5.25
£0.58/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Pyjama Pants Boy
  • Super absorbent overnight protection
  • 9 pack
  • Suitable for weight 27-57kg
  • Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
  • DryNites pyjama pants
  • Night time pants specifically designed to be worn under pyjamas discreetly
  • 9 pyjama pants per pack
  • DryNites® Pyjama Pants are specifically designed to look and feel just like real underwear to help manage the bedwetting phase. Whether at home or nights away, DryNites Pyjama Pants take the stress out of accidents to allow kids to just be kids.
  • DryNites Pyjama Pants feature age appropriate graphics and feature gender specific absorbency where it's needed. They have stretchy sides, a softer feel for a comfortable fit, and are made with discreet material to limit noise underneath pyjamas.

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Freephone: 0800 587 5298 (GB) 1800946659 (IE)

Lower age limit

8 Years

Upper age limit

15 Years

Net Contents

9 x Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I love these dry nights they 100% fit my Abdl needs thank you dry nights I wear these to school despite knowing there met for bed. I’m my opinion for me to feel comfy in my diaper I have a poop in it it sits in there for a day or 2 and I feel so comfortable with poo moving around my anus

Wkd pull ups 😁

5 stars

I think these are really good quality and love the designs. I wet the bed most nights and they have only leaked on one or two occasions and I've worn them for years now. Apart from the fact they are a little bit on the small side given that the 8 to 15 year old size probably won't fit the average size 15 year old unless they are quite small for their age. Would recommend huggies make them slightly bigger. All round great product 👍

Lifesavers and sleepsavers.

5 stars

Lifesavers and sleepsavers.

well made, great fit and comfortable

4 stars

iv had to buy these for my son aged 8, they work very well, however his bedding is sometimes wet in the morning due to, i think, the side panels being quite large and the angle at which he is lying, but they still do the job very well and look more like pants than a nappy, which is good for his self esteem.

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Drynites Bedmats 7 Ultra Absorbent Sheets

£ 5.00
£0.71/each

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here