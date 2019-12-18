By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Drynites Girl Pyjama Pant Age 8-15 Years 9 Pants

2.5(2)Write a review
Drynites Girl Pyjama Pant Age 8-15 Years 9 Pants
£ 5.25
£0.58/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Pyjama Pants Girl
  • Super absorbent overnight protection
  • 9 pack
  • Suitable for weight 27-57kg
  • Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
  • DryNites pyjama pants
  • Night time pants specifically designed to be worn under pyjamas discreetly
  • 9 pyjama pants per pack
  • DryNites® Pyjama Pants are specifically designed to look and feel just like real underwear to help manage the bedwetting phase. Whether at home or nights away, DryNites Pyjama Pants take the stress out of accidents to allow kids to just be kids.
  • DryNites Pyjama Pants feature age appropriate graphics and feature gender specific absorbency where it's needed. They have stretchy sides, a softer feel for a comfortable fit, and are made with discreet material to limit noise underneath pyjamas.

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Freephone: 0800 587 5298 (GB) 1800946659 (IE)

Lower age limit

8 Years

Upper age limit

15 Years

Net Contents

9 x Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

not for us!

2 stars

So my 10yr old daughter wears these to bed, she still currently wets the bed so we need something that is gonna help her. The things i like is that the designs aren’t babyish, she can slip them on like pants and that she can take them off herself. The things don’t like is the price- they are very expensive, they sag a lot in the morning like a nappy (there has been times where she hasn’t taken it off first thing in the morning and it’s as saggy as her brothers pampers nappies) which can be embarrassing, and they leak.. most nights we have a leak.

no different from pullups

3 stars

Nice fitting, and really pretty but not any different from pull ups. They have leaked a few times botht he smaller ones and the larger (my daughter is in between and aged 7.

