Drynites Girl Pyjama Pant Age 8-15 Years 9 Pants

So my 10yr old daughter wears these to bed, she still currently wets the bed so we need something that is gonna help her. The things i like is that the designs aren’t babyish, she can slip them on like pants and that she can take them off herself. The things don’t like is the price- they are very expensive, they sag a lot in the morning like a nappy (there has been times where she hasn’t taken it off first thing in the morning and it’s as saggy as her brothers pampers nappies) which can be embarrassing, and they leak.. most nights we have a leak.
Nice fitting, and really pretty but not any different from pull ups. They have leaked a few times botht he smaller ones and the larger (my daughter is in between and aged 7.