Tesco Finest Channel Island Milk 1L

Best milk ever!
I did not understand why it was so expensive but after trying it I got addicted. Totally worth it. Since then I make chocolate milk and cocktails with it exclusively.
Creme de la creme
Deliciously creamy and from Jersey/Guernsey cows. I would love to have this in an organic version. That would be the creme de la creme.
Very Good Milk
Tastes like real milk and non-homogenized. Best Milk available have been buying it for years but not always available. Homogenized Milk is not good for you, in my opinion, this is.
plz bring tesco finest milk back
not happy with that milk.. there use to be tesco finest milk with black sticker one of the best.that milk is no more in tesco..it was full with cream. this one is waste.not creamy and seems water been mixed
Good creamy milk
Lovely creamy milk like we had on the farm. Good to find non homogenized milk
Better for you and tastes great too!
Just like the milk you can get from dairy farms. This is the 'good stuff'! Tastes much more better than the blue and green top milk which has been homogenised to remove all the cream (and flavour as a result).
Finest
Really is best quality tasting milk..love it
Good quality, but could be better as before.
It tasted good, but the quality is now not as good as before. I think Tesco should take more efforts to its Finest-brand products!
So creamy and fresh x
Loved this unhomogenised milk for my daily drinks and foods, can't find it in many places apart from local milkman. Made pancakes with them this morning and came out delicious, especially nice in the brownies i made last night too, will defo buy again!
Good Old Fashioned Real Creamy Milk!! JUST to be u
Good Old Fashioned Real Creamy Milk!! JUST to be used on our breakfast cereals. Wonderful start to the day.