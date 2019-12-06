By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Channel Island Milk 1L

4.5(16)Write a review
Tesco Finest Channel Island Milk 1L
£ 1.15
£1.15/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy662kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Unhomogenised pasteurised whole milk.
  • Tesco finest* Channel Island Whole Milk Rick milk with a creamy top produced by jersey and guernsey cows grazed in the UK.
  • Whole milk with a creamy top, from pure bred Jersey and Guernsey cows
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Allergy Information

  • CONTAINS: Milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy331kJ / 79kcal662kJ / 159kcal
Fat5.0g10.0g
Saturates3.2g6.4g
Trans Fatty Acids0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.6g9.2g
Sugars4.6g9.2g
Starch0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.0g8.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Calcium134.0mg (17%NRV)268.0mg (34%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

16 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Best milk ever!

5 stars

I did not understand why it was so expensive but after trying it I got addicted. Totally worth it. Since then I make chocolate milk and cocktails with it exclusively.

Creme de la creme

5 stars

Deliciously creamy and from Jersey/Guernsey cows. I would love to have this in an organic version. That would be the creme de la creme.

Very Good Milk

5 stars

Tastes like real milk and non-homogenized. Best Milk available have been buying it for years but not always available. Homogenized Milk is not good for you, in my opinion, this is.

plz bring tesco finest milk back

1 stars

not happy with that milk.. there use to be tesco finest milk with black sticker one of the best.that milk is no more in tesco..it was full with cream. this one is waste.not creamy and seems water been mixed

Good creamy milk

5 stars

Lovely creamy milk like we had on the farm. Good to find non homogenized milk

Better for you and tastes great too!

5 stars

Just like the milk you can get from dairy farms. This is the 'good stuff'! Tastes much more better than the blue and green top milk which has been homogenised to remove all the cream (and flavour as a result).

Finest

5 stars

Really is best quality tasting milk..love it

Good quality, but could be better as before.

4 stars

It tasted good, but the quality is now not as good as before. I think Tesco should take more efforts to​ its Finest-brand products!

So creamy and fresh x

5 stars

Loved this unhomogenised milk for my daily drinks and foods, can't find it in many places apart from local milkman. Made pancakes with them this morning and came out delicious, especially nice in the brownies i made last night too, will defo buy again!

Good Old Fashioned Real Creamy Milk!! JUST to be u

5 stars

Good Old Fashioned Real Creamy Milk!! JUST to be used on our breakfast cereals. Wonderful start to the day.

