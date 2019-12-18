Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 4-7 Years 10 Pants

Superb!
I have used these for my 3 year old,good quality and he has had no accident.
Good service
Good quality products and value for money. Delivery very prompt and at a convenient time. Happy wife ( inc baby), happy life
grown up design leaves children feeling in control
My 6 year old uses these and the design and packaging helps him feel grown up, they last him through the night and give him confidence.
Great Goods - poor delivery
The Dry Nites are great and do what they say on the label.
Dry beds
Great product for our 4 year old son. The pants look smart, are comfortable, absorbent and well able to keep the bed dry.
Excellent value
Got them at a really gd price so very pleased