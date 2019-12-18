By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Drynites Boy Pyjama Pant Age 4-7 Years 10 Pants

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 5.25
£0.53/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Super absorbent overnight protection
  • 10 pack
  • Suitable for weight 17-30kg
  • Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
  • DryNites pyjama pants
  • Night time pants specifically designed to be worn under pyjamas discreetly
  • 10 pyjama pants per pack
  • DryNites® Pyjama Pants are specifically designed to look and feel just like real underwear to help manage the bedwetting phase. Whether at home or nights away, DryNites Pyjama Pants take the stress out of accidents to allow kids to just be kids.
  • DryNites Pyjama Pants feature age appropriate graphics and feature gender specific absorbency where it's needed. They have stretchy sides, a softer feel for a comfortable fit, and are made with discreet material to limit noise underneath pyjamas.

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Kimberly Clark Ltd,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • Kent,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Freephone: 0800 587 5298 (GB) 1800946659 (IE)

Lower age limit

4 Years

Upper age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

10 x Pants

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Superb!

5 stars

I have used these for my 3 year old,good quality and he has had no accident.

Good service

5 stars

Good quality products and value for money. Delivery very prompt and at a convenient time. Happy wife ( inc baby), happy life

grown up design leaves children feeling in control

5 stars

My 6 year old uses these and the design and packaging helps him feel grown up, they last him through the night and give him confidence.

Great Goods - poor delivery

2 stars

The Dry Nites are great and do what they say on the label.

Dry beds

5 stars

Great product for our 4 year old son. The pants look smart, are comfortable, absorbent and well able to keep the bed dry.

Excellent value

5 stars

Got them at a really gd price so very pleased

