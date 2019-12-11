By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp Brown Sauce Handy Pack 285G

Hp Brown Sauce Handy Pack 285G
£ 1.40
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • The Original & The Best HP Brown Sauce
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
  • SUITABLE FOR VEGETARIANS.
  • LOW FAT.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen, Purveyors of Heinz Products, H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., Hayes, Middx.

  • Pack size: 285g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Molasses, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dates, Modified Cornflour, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings, Tamarind

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Storage

Best Before: See Cap

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 19

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • UK Careline 0800 072 4090 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.eu

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy 517 kJ78 kJ
-122 kcal18 kcal
Fat 0.1gTrace
of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 28.3g4.2g
of which sugars 23.1g3.5g
Protein 0.9g0.1g
Salt 1.3g0.2g

