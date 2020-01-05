By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky Vegetable Pasta Sauce 500G
£ 0.64
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce with yellow peppers, red peppers and courgettes.
  • A Taste of Italy With colourful peppers and courgette for a rich, chunky texture
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (57%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (24%), Yellow Pepper (4%), Red Pepper (3%), Courgette (3%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy166kJ / 40kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.7g8.4g
Sugars5.3g6.6g
Fibre1.7g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Cheap & very good quality product

4 stars

I roast any veg then place it in Ninja add tomato soup with herbs. Can be frozen in to portions

Poor quality

2 stars

Texture more like tomato soup..and tasteless also not much evidence of chunky vegetables. Disappointed.

Unable to Open

3 stars

I would have previously rated this 4 or more stars. Of late, it has become almost impossible to open these. Whilst I agree they have to be sealed properly to prevent it going rotten, it almost needs supreme wrestling skills now to open these. I regularly use the tesco range of pasta sauces and it would be a shame to not buy them for this reason alone

great taste

5 stars

one of the best tasting sauces ive ever had

Tasty and healthy

5 stars

I buy these regular to have with my mince or on its own with pasta. I watch my fat and calories so I find this good balance for value for money and healthy,

a good sauce

5 stars

I bought this to make a spaghetti dish was very nice with a glass of wine it is reasonably priced to

Great meal but would like more veg in it

5 stars

Great meal but would like more veg in it

My favourite pasta sauce!

5 stars

So tasty, easy to use (simply stir through not pasta) and a great price too.

Yummy

5 stars

This was a great little find. A delicious pasta sauce that contains hidden veg, perfect to get my toddler to eat her veg.

