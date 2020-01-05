Tesco Chunky Vegetable Pasta Sauce 500G

Cheap & very good quality product
I roast any veg then place it in Ninja add tomato soup with herbs. Can be frozen in to portions
Poor quality
Texture more like tomato soup..and tasteless also not much evidence of chunky vegetables. Disappointed.
Unable to Open
I would have previously rated this 4 or more stars. Of late, it has become almost impossible to open these. Whilst I agree they have to be sealed properly to prevent it going rotten, it almost needs supreme wrestling skills now to open these. I regularly use the tesco range of pasta sauces and it would be a shame to not buy them for this reason alone
great taste
one of the best tasting sauces ive ever had
Tasty and healthy
I buy these regular to have with my mince or on its own with pasta. I watch my fat and calories so I find this good balance for value for money and healthy,
a good sauce
I bought this to make a spaghetti dish was very nice with a glass of wine it is reasonably priced to
Great meal but would like more veg in it
Great meal but would like more veg in it
My favourite pasta sauce!
So tasty, easy to use (simply stir through not pasta) and a great price too.
Yummy
This was a great little find. A delicious pasta sauce that contains hidden veg, perfect to get my toddler to eat her veg.