Tesco Mushroom Pasta Sauce 500G

Tesco Mushroom Pasta Sauce 500G
£ 0.64
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy210kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce with mushrooms.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks pair mushrooms with a rich tomato base for a full flavour
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (57%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (22%), Mushroom (11%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion, Flavouring, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy168kJ / 40kcal210kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g8.6g
Sugars5.1g6.4g
Fibre1.5g1.9g
Protein1.2g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

