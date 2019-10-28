Evian Water 75Cl
- Natural Mineral Water
- Naturally pure: evian water is delicately crafted by nature over a 15 year journey through the French Alps, for a unique balance of minerals.
- By 2025, evian® will become a 100% circular brand, making all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic, seeking zero plastic bottle waste. Visit: http://circular.evian.eco/ for more information.
- All natural mineral waters are naturally pure.
- The official water of the Championships Wimbledon
- Pack size: 75cl
evian Natural Mineral Water
Store in a clean cool, dry place away from light, strong odours and chemicals.Best before date indicated on bottle.
Product of France - Cachat Spring, S.A.E.M.E, 74500 evian, France
Packing. Recyclable
- Danone Waters UK & Ireland,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Helpline (UK) 0800 4580366 (ROI) 1800 949993
- evian.com
- http://circular.evian.eco/
75cl
|Typical Values
|Mineral composition:
|Calcium Ca++
|80
|Magnesium Mg++
|26
|Sodium Na+
|6.5
|Potassium K+
|1
|Silica Si02
|15
|Bicarbonates HC03-
|360
|Sulphates S04--
|14
|Chlorides Cl-
|10
|Nitrates N03-
|3.8
|Dry residue 180° C: 345mg/L- pH = 7.2
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
