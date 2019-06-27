Tesco Finest Chablis Premier Cru 75Cl

Absolutely love this Chablis!
Very good quality, definitely deserves the name "Finest Chablis" as I really feel it is better than any other Chablis I have tried to date and I've tried a few!
chabs
this is my favourite chabs
A Terrible Chablis
Absolutely awful; it has that 'sting the glands under your ears' effect followed by a very bland palette with no depth or real flavour to it...to only then leave you with a horrible aftertaste. We thought we would try it as Tesco had their 25% offer on...we will be sticking to the cheaper versions and not wasting this kind of money!
great wine
it is a super chablis - much better when on offer. would recommend if you are a chablis lover
Poor
Agree with previous review of the 2012 from Sedgy. Vaguely dry flinty Chablis but no length, no character and not even worth the 7.50£ I paid for it. Now priced at 12.50£. Better to have the Finest White Burgundy at 8£. - a much better wine.
A wonderful flavour
A great and really distinguished Chablis that drinks remarcably well
Great wine
lovely bottle and a great price, speedy delivery, and in the time slot requested,
An elegant wine.
Elegant yes. Soft and fruity as described. Does linger on the palate but lacks the flintyness of a memorable Chablis.
Poor
I bought this as it was reduced to £9 a bottle, when Premier Cru Chablis would normally be £15. It tasted vaguely like Chablis, but nothing like a Premier Cru. I have had better ordinary Chablis than this. Very disappointed.
A very tasty wine
Surprisingly rich, beautifully fruity with a long aftertaste of peaches and apricots with a little pineapple thrown in. Much less cloying than "New World" Chardonnays.