Tesco Finest Chablis Premier Cru 75Cl

3.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Chablis Premier Cru 75Cl
  • Energy387kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Chablis Premier Cru 2017. Appellation Chablis Premier Cru Contrôlée. Product of France.
  • Made from high quality Chardonnay grapes picked from Premier Cru Chablis vineyards in northern Burgundy. Partially oaked, this wine is an intense and more complex style of chablis with apple and citrus fruits and the classic mineral flavours typical of the region. Serve chilled with grilled fish and barbecued white meats. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of France
  • Crisp & dry
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This is a real classic: Chardonnay made from premier cru-classified vineyards in northern Burgundy's Chablis region. With pure, tongue-tingling freshness and crisp lemon fruit flavours, this is a powerful wine.

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Union des Viticulteurs de Chablis

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Paul Espitalié

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

History

  • La Chablisienne was founded on the 1st of May 1923 by a local priest, Balitran, who wanted to address the slump in sales and prevent the growers falling into poverty. Part of the BCB Group, it has 360 members with many new growers wishing to join.

Regional Information

  • La Chablisienne has control of over 1200 hectares, which equates to 25% of the total production for the Chablis area. It covers some of the best plots and the quality is consistently outstanding.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. This wine can be enjoyed now or or carefully stored up to three years from purchase. Once opened, drink within two days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled with grilled fish and barbecued white meats.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy310kJ / 75kcal387kJ / 93kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Absolutely love this Chablis!

5 stars

Very good quality, definitely deserves the name "Finest Chablis" as I really feel it is better than any other Chablis I have tried to date and I've tried a few!

chabs

5 stars

this is my favourite chabs

A Terrible Chablis

1 stars

Absolutely awful; it has that 'sting the glands under your ears' effect followed by a very bland palette with no depth or real flavour to it...to only then leave you with a horrible aftertaste. We thought we would try it as Tesco had their 25% offer on...we will be sticking to the cheaper versions and not wasting this kind of money!

great wine

5 stars

it is a super chablis - much better when on offer. would recommend if you are a chablis lover

Poor

1 stars

Agree with previous review of the 2012 from Sedgy. Vaguely dry flinty Chablis but no length, no character and not even worth the 7.50£ I paid for it. Now priced at 12.50£. Better to have the Finest White Burgundy at 8£. - a much better wine.

A wonderful flavour

5 stars

A great and really distinguished Chablis that drinks remarcably well

Great wine

5 stars

lovely bottle and a great price, speedy delivery, and in the time slot requested,

An elegant wine.

4 stars

Elegant yes. Soft and fruity as described. Does linger on the palate but lacks the flintyness of a memorable Chablis.

Poor

1 stars

I bought this as it was reduced to £9 a bottle, when Premier Cru Chablis would normally be £15. It tasted vaguely like Chablis, but nothing like a Premier Cru. I have had better ordinary Chablis than this. Very disappointed.

A very tasty wine

4 stars

Surprisingly rich, beautifully fruity with a long aftertaste of peaches and apricots with a little pineapple thrown in. Much less cloying than "New World" Chardonnays.

