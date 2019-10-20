By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Diet Cola 2L Bottle

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Diet Cola 2L Bottle
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass (250ml)
  • Energy7kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated cola flavour soft drink with caffeine and sweetener.
  • CLASSICALLY REFRESHING Made to a specially developed recipe for a classic taste, with no calories Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CLASSICALLY REFRESHING
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Molasses], Phosphoric Acid, Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 100ml
Energy3kJ / <1kcal7kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Best cola ever!

5 stars

Best cola ever!

Doesn't taste like cola

1 stars

Tastes like skittles, the sweets , not like cola at all.

Tastes of cola and no weird after taste

5 stars

I really love this cola, being diabetic I cant drink regular cola's and I've always found diets stuff to have too much sweetener in them leaving a nasty after taste This has the right combo of the new sweeteners in it and does not leave an after taste, in fact it's not over sweet Some may find this a slightly watered down taste but this is one of few cola's that you can actually taste COLA Try it :)

IT'S VERY NICE

5 stars

IT TASTE GOOD, IT'S LOW FAT AND A GOOD PRICE, I WILL BE BUYING IT REGULARLY.

super tasty!

5 stars

I chioose this over coka-cola now, much prefer the taste and real value for money.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Orange Zero 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Lemon And Lime Zero 2 Litre

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here