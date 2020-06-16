By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cola 2L Bottle

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Cola 2L Bottle
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass
  • Energy205kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated cola flavour soft drink with caffeine, sugar and sweeteners.
  • CLASSICALLY REFRESHING Made to a specially developed recipe for a classic taste Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CLASSICALLY REFRESHING
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Hibiscus, Carrot, Molasses], Flavourings (including Caffeine), Phosphoric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, best used within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy82kJ / 19kcal205kJ / 48kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g12.0g
Sugars4.7g11.7g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Great price

5 stars

Great buy great price xxx

Use to be Great...Now tastes awful!

1 stars

Use to be than Coca-Cola but they've changed the recipe and added sweeteners and now its awful

value for money

4 stars

value for money

amazing Value

5 stars

Wonderful drink as good as the original great value

Tesco Cola is extremely good value and tastes very

4 stars

Tesco Cola is extremely good value and tastes very pleasant. Coke and Pepsi Max are now ridiculously overpriced, although undoubtedly quality products. This is great for the family as a weekend treat. I know that my children would prefer the big brand stuff but money talks as they say.

Even better than the real thing

5 stars

I bought a 1L bottle of 'the real thing' to compare with this. Tesco Cola has a much stronger taste as well as being a fifth of the price (per volume). Excellent.

Not sweet like the 'diet' options

5 stars

This is the only cola we drink. It has a good flavour and not sweet like the diet and 'sugar free' options. Its a pity its not stocked at my local store :(

Want the old version back. Please.

1 stars

Bring back the old Tesco cola. It was lovely. Water has more taste than this version.

How cheap is such a delicious drink. It is not ver

5 stars

How cheap is such a delicious drink. It is not very sweet and enjoyable. Recommended for people who do not stick to world famous brands.

Tastes really concentrated luvly!

5 stars

Tastes really concentrated luvly!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

