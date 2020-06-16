Tesco Cola 2L Bottle

Great price
Use to be Great...Now tastes awful!
Use to be than Coca-Cola but they've changed the recipe and added sweeteners and now its awful
value for money
amazing Value
Wonderful drink as good as the original great value
Tesco Cola is extremely good value and tastes very pleasant. Coke and Pepsi Max are now ridiculously overpriced, although undoubtedly quality products. This is great for the family as a weekend treat. I know that my children would prefer the big brand stuff but money talks as they say.
Even better than the real thing
I bought a 1L bottle of 'the real thing' to compare with this. Tesco Cola has a much stronger taste as well as being a fifth of the price (per volume). Excellent.
Not sweet like the 'diet' options
This is the only cola we drink. It has a good flavour and not sweet like the diet and 'sugar free' options. Its a pity its not stocked at my local store :(
Want the old version back. Please.
Bring back the old Tesco cola. It was lovely. Water has more taste than this version.
How cheap is such a delicious drink. It is not very sweet and enjoyable. Recommended for people who do not stick to world famous brands.
Tastes really concentrated luvly!