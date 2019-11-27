Tesco Black Peppercorn Grinder 50G

Disappointing.The contents of the grinder is great
Disappointing.The contents of the grinder is great but the top doesn't come off so it cannot be re-used or re-cycled. .
Wouldn't buy again
Grinder got jammed with peppercorns and wouldn't budge so had to throw away half full. Cant refill so disappointing. Replaced with premium make - "you get what you pay for" and was miles better.
Poor show Tesco - un-refillable and un-recyclable
Non-refillable and non-recyclable because you can't separate the lid from the base. C'mon Tesco - you can do better.
came apart when using it, and covered meal.
Fell apart when grinding over a meal. The whole lot came out and I had to throw meal away.
Wonderful
We first tried this a few months ago and we loved it!!!!it doesn’t last long we have it on everything