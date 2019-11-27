By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Peppercorn Grinder 50G

Write a review
Tesco Black Peppercorn Grinder 50G
£ 2.00
£0.40/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy1269kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1269kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • Whole black peppercorns.
  • PUNCHY & PIQUANT
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1269kJ / 303kcal1269kJ / 303kcal
Fat3.2g3.2g
Saturates1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate44.3g44.3g
Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre26.5g26.5g
Protein10.9g10.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Disappointing.The contents of the grinder is great

3 stars

Disappointing.The contents of the grinder is great but the top doesn't come off so it cannot be re-used or re-cycled. .

Wouldn't buy again

1 stars

Grinder got jammed with peppercorns and wouldn't budge so had to throw away half full. Cant refill so disappointing. Replaced with premium make - "you get what you pay for" and was miles better.

Poor show Tesco - un-refillable and un-recyclable

1 stars

Non-refillable and non-recyclable because you can't separate the lid from the base. C'mon Tesco - you can do better.

came apart when using it, and covered meal.

1 stars

Fell apart when grinding over a meal. The whole lot came out and I had to throw meal away.

Wonderful

5 stars

We first tried this a few months ago and we loved it!!!!it doesn’t last long we have it on everything

