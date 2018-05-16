New
Jordans Frusli Bars Cranberry & Apple 6X30g
Each 30g cereal bar contains
- Energy
- 483kJ
-
- 115kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.2g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
medium
low
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1616kJ
Product Description
- Wholegrain oat cereal bars with sweetened dried diced cranberries and dried apple slices.
- At Jordans we believe in keeping things simple
- These tasty Frusli bars are a combination of tangy cranberries, apple slices and wholegrain oats, packed into a scrumptious chewy bar. No baking, just delicious ingredients to tempt your taste buds.
- Jordans Good Food Commitment
- At Jordans, we use wholegrain cereals and keep processing to an absolute minimum. Salt is never added and we're committed to reducing sugar levels, without compromising on great taste. What's more, we use only natural ingredients, such as wholegrain oats, where we can. We don't add artificial flavours, colours or preservatives in any Jordans products, so you can enjoy every deliciously chewy mouthful!
- The wildlife Trusts
- Let's talk about the birds and the bees...
- ... and the butterflies and hedgerows.
- We love to see them in all their glory so every time you enjoy one of these bars, you're taking a little step towards helping them. That's because at Jordans, we work with British farmers and our friends at The Wildlife Trusts to make sure 10% of their land is dedicated to wildlife, helping to keep our countryside bursting with life.
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Box - Recycle
- Jordans & Frusli are registered trademarks
- Wholegrain oats
- No Palm Oil
- Source of fibre
- No added salt
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
- Source of fibre
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oat Flakes (35%), Fruit Pieces (Sweetened Dried Diced Cranberries (16%) (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apple Slices (4.5%)), Glucose Syrup, Wholegrain Oat Flour, Sugar, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts
Allergy Information
- May Also Contain: Other Nuts, Other Gluten Sources. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
To keep these bars nice and fresh, store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Biggleswade, UK
Number of uses
6 portions per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF 304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
- Made by:
Return to
- Get in touch
- We'd love to hear your comments & feedback about our cereals or cereal bars, so please let us know what you think. If you are unhappy with any Jordans product, get in touch and we'll do whatever we can to help. This won't affect your statutory rights.
- E-mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF 304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
- The Jordans & Ryvita Company.
Net Contents
6 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1616kJ
|483kJ
|-
|383kcal
|115kcal
|6%
|Fat
|7.1g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which Saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|1%
|Mono-unsaturates
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Polyunsaturates
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|71.8g
|21.5g
|8%
|of which Sugars
|27.4g
|8.2g
|9%
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Per portion = One 30g cereal bar
|-
|-
|-
|6 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occurring Sodium
|-
|-
|-
