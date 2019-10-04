Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

Nice
Lovely colours and plenty of
Best, most natural, convenience food ever.
Best mushrooms in the world ever. Easy- cut, very short pan-fry, absolutely delicious including warmed up in virgin olive oil. The best ,most natural convenience food that's ever been I would think. Please don't stop selling these as they are. Also brilliant in corn-oil omelettes
Best mushrooms.
These are lovely. Since I started using them, have found them much better than "ordinary" mushrooms. They keep for longer, slice and saute better, too. Also have a better flavour. Altogether "better".
Poor quality chestnut mushrooms
I normally buy these, and enjoy, but last week they were dreadful quality, and only one day use before date.
Good quality, and tasty
Very good quality. Tasty.
Healthy Eating
Purchased instead of basic button mushrooms and found them to be better taste. Good prices and dares with good choice of product too
Nice flavour
These add more flavour than the “white” mushrooms — perfect for any dish or on their own. Use just as you would the while ones.