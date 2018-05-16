Jordans Frusli Bar Raisin & Hazelnut 6X30g

Product Description
- Wholegrain oat cereal bars with raisins and roasted chopped hazelnuts.
- Jordans Farm Partnership
- Since 1985, Jordans has worked with British farmers to dedicate land for nature and wildlife - creating a huge nature reserve to help birds, bees and butterflies thrive.
- We work with wildlife experts and The Prince's Countryside Fund to help our farmers manage 10% of their land for wildlife and provide funding to support rural communities.
- So, by picking Jordans cereal bars you are helping our British farmers protect the countryside and look after the communities that make it so special.
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- To discover more about Jordans, visit: www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- At Jordans, we believe in keeping things simple. These tasty Frusli bars are a combination of juicy raisins, crunchy hazelnuts and British wholegrain oats, packed into a scrumptious chewy bar. No baking, just delicious ingredients to tempt your taste buds.
- Jordans Good Food Commitment
- At Jordans, we use British wholegrain cereals and keep processing to an absolute minimum.
- Salt is never added and we're committed to reducing sugar and fat levels ongoing without compromising on great taste.
- What's more, we use only natural ingredients where we can. You'll never find artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives in any Jordans products, nor do we ever add sulphur dioxide as a preservative for our cereal bars, so you can enjoy every deliciously chewy mouthful!
- No added salt
- Source of fibre
- Non-GM
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
- No added salt
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Dried Fruit & Nuts (Raisins (28%), Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts (10%)), British Wholegrain Oat Flakes (24%), Glucose Syrup, Wholegrain Oat Flour, Sugar, Honey, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Rice Flour
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Barley (Gluten), Rye (Gluten), Other Nuts
Storage
To keep these bars nice and fresh, store in a cool, dry place and close box after opening.
Produce of
Made in Biggleswade, UK with British oats
Number of uses
Per portion = One 30g cereal bar, 6 portions per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Jordans,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Get in touch
- If you are unhappy with any Jordans product, get in touch and we'll do whatever we can to help.
- This won't affect your statutory rights.
- Email: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- Call: 0800 587 8901 (UK only - 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri)
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
Net Contents
6 x 30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1679kJ
|504kJ
|-
|399kcal
|120kcal
|6%
|Fat
|12.2g
|3.7g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|0.5g
|3%
|Mono-unsaturates
|7.6g
|2.3g
|Polyunsaturates
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|19.3g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|32.1g
|9.6g
|11%
|Fibre
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.7g
|3%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occuring Sodium
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019