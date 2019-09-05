By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mozzarella 240G

£ 0.70
£2.92/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy295kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  • Made in Italy. Stretched for a delicate texture and milky flavour
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in brine, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

150g e

Net Contents

240g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy982kJ / 236kcal295kJ / 71kcal
Fat18.0g5.4g
Saturates12.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This is decent quality, enough to use as a pizza t

5 stars

This is decent quality, enough to use as a pizza topping for a large pizza. It melts easily and is fairly tasty.

