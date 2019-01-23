By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina Mini Pizza Bases 300G

1.5(2)Write a review
Napolina Mini Pizza Bases 300G
£ 1.90
£6.34/kg

Product Description

  • 4 Mini Pizza Bases
  • Napolina Italian Recipe Ideas
  • Learn to cook simple Italian recipes
  • Search 'Cooking with Napolina' on YouTube or visit www.napolina.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Light & crispy
  • Make you own delicious pizza ready in 10 minutes
  • Make your own pizza with Napolina pizza topping
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent: E575, Rice Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once open, store in a refrigerator and use within 2 days.Suitable for home freezing. Best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina Ltd.,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 75g portion
Energy: 1221kJ/288kcal922kJ/218kcal
Fat: 2.1g1.6g
of which saturates: 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate: 57g43g
of which sugars: 2.4g1.8g
Fibre: 2.6g2.0g
Protein: 9.0g6.8g
Salt: 1.4g1.1g

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Wouldn't buy again

2 stars

These are mini pizza size which I half expected anyway but they had a weird twang almost sour like,and came like a thick naan bread.

Absolutely awful taste

1 stars

Absolutely awful taste

Tesco Tomato & Herb Pizza Topper 200G

£ 0.90
£0.45/100g

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Grated Mozzarella 250G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

