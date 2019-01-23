Napolina Mini Pizza Bases 300G

Wouldn't buy again
These are mini pizza size which I half expected anyway but they had a weird twang almost sour like,and came like a thick naan bread.
Absolutely awful taste
Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent: E575, Rice Flour
Store in a cool dry place. Once open, store in a refrigerator and use within 2 days.Suitable for home freezing. Best before end: see side of pack.
Prepared and packed in Italy
This pack contains 4 portions
4 x 75g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 75g portion
|Energy:
|1221kJ/288kcal
|922kJ/218kcal
|Fat:
|2.1g
|1.6g
|of which saturates:
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|57g
|43g
|of which sugars:
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Fibre:
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Protein:
|9.0g
|6.8g
|Salt:
|1.4g
|1.1g
