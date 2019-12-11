Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 200G

Don't waste your money it is the worst thing I ha
Don't waste your money it is the worst thing I have tasted it is only fit for the bin hope I don't get prosecuted for dumping toxic waste.
Just opened a jar of Tesco gold coffee, it’s absolutely disgusting, I’m going to have to throw the whole jar away, it’s that foul it’s not even drinkable, it’s not fit for consumption!!
Best instant coffee.
Great taste. This is the instant coffee I have been looking for. Strong flavour. When I go abroad I take it with me as gifts everybody loves it. I saw in the reviews some customers did not like it. If it is not the right coffee for you just try another one. I hope the taste stays the same as they changed its name.The name was deep freezed coffee. I love this product!
Great tasting coffee
Excellent quality, great taste and great value for money
Undrinkable. Disgusting.
Usually use Nescafe Gold Blend or Douwe Egberts but decided to try this as the others were not on offer. I can only say it is disgusting will not buy again. It has a strange taste. Often find Tesco own brands are good but this is a NO NO.
tried most of the coffees I rate this is the best
Best they’d ever tasted!
Bought this for the nine workers, working at my property, and they asked me for the name of the coffee as it was the best they’d ever had! I bought it as it seemed to be value for money and was surprised and delighted that the taste was superior also!
Not worth the price
Doesn't taste nice at all, has a weird after taste, very unpleasant.
Taste is awful
What have you done? We have been drinking Tesco Gold for years now and find it quite palatable. All of a sudden it tastes quite horrid, like a change of blend etc. Is it a coincedance that the label has changed also. Can we have our coffee back please. David Firth