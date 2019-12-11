Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 200G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant coffee.
  • Tesco Gold RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for a deep flavour Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee, Arabica Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Replace cap after opening. Do not carry glass jar by cap.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk if preferred.

Number of uses

111 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

23 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Don't waste your money it is the worst thing I ha

1 stars

Don't waste your money it is the worst thing I have tasted it is only fit for the bin hope I don't get prosecuted for dumping toxic waste.

Just opened a jar of Tesco gold coffee, it’s absol

1 stars

Just opened a jar of Tesco gold coffee, it’s absolutely disgusting, I’m going to have to throw the whole jar away, it’s that foul it’s not even drinkable, it’s not fit for consumption!!

Best instant coffee.

5 stars

Great taste. This is the instant coffee I have been looking for. Strong flavour. When I go abroad I take it with me as gifts everybody loves it. I saw in the reviews some customers did not like it. If it is not the right coffee for you just try another one. I hope the taste stays the same as they changed its name.The name was deep freezed coffee. I love this product!

Great tasting coffee

5 stars

Excellent quality, great taste and great value for money

Undrinkable. Disgusting.

1 stars

Usually use Nescafe Gold Blend or Douwe Egberts but decided to try this as the others were not on offer. I can only say it is disgusting will not buy again. It has a strange taste. Often find Tesco own brands are good but this is a NO NO.

tried most of the coffees I rate this is the best

5 stars

tried most of the coffees I rate this is the best Nash

Best they’d ever tasted!

5 stars

Bought this for the nine workers, working at my property, and they asked me for the name of the coffee as it was the best they’d ever had! I bought it as it seemed to be value for money and was surprised and delighted that the taste was superior also!

Not worth the price

1 stars

Doesn't taste nice at all, has a weird after taste, very unpleasant.

Taste is awful

1 stars

Taste is awful

What have you done? We have been drinking Tesco Go

2 stars

What have you done? We have been drinking Tesco Gold for years now and find it quite palatable. All of a sudden it tastes quite horrid, like a change of blend etc. Is it a coincedance that the label has changed also. Can we have our coffee back please. David Firth

