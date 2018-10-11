By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Gold Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 200G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Gold Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 200G
£ 3.40
£1.70/100g

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated freeze dried instant coffee.
  • Tesco Decaff Gold RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for a deep flavour Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans, roasted for a deep flavour Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee, Arabica Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Replace cap after opening. Do not carry glass jar by cap.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk if preferred.

Number of uses

111 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smooth flavour

5 stars

I bought this for the first time having discovered my usual brand had become more expensive. Loved the smooth flavour and it didn’t loose that from the first teaspoon to the last. Definitely my new brand

I drink a lot of coffee so I need decaffeinated and I find this one delivers on flavour, not too bitter.

5 stars

I buy this regularly as I like to stick with things I like.

Wonderful taste

5 stars

I started buying this a while back when I was told to use decaff. I am delighted with this brand

Great taste

5 stars

I had to give up caffeine on medical grounds and was worried about losing my coffee ! I need not have been because the Tesco Gold Decaffeinated is really good !! I recommend it !

Great product

5 stars

I now buy this coffee all the time. It has a really nice flavour and the granules dissolve fully. My guests have asked which coffee I use, and are shocked when I tell them.

Great coffee

5 stars

I buy this regularly and would not drink any other. Really good price too.

Usually bought next

Tesco Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 200G

£ 2.99
£1.50/100g

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.35
£0.68/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here