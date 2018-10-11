Tesco Gold Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 200G

Lovely smooth flavour
I bought this for the first time having discovered my usual brand had become more expensive. Loved the smooth flavour and it didn’t loose that from the first teaspoon to the last. Definitely my new brand
I drink a lot of coffee so I need decaffeinated and I find this one delivers on flavour, not too bitter.
I buy this regularly as I like to stick with things I like.
Wonderful taste
I started buying this a while back when I was told to use decaff. I am delighted with this brand
Great taste
I had to give up caffeine on medical grounds and was worried about losing my coffee ! I need not have been because the Tesco Gold Decaffeinated is really good !! I recommend it !
Great product
I now buy this coffee all the time. It has a really nice flavour and the granules dissolve fully. My guests have asked which coffee I use, and are shocked when I tell them.
Great coffee
I buy this regularly and would not drink any other. Really good price too.