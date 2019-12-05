By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 100G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Gold Instant Coffee 100G
£ 1.89
£1.89/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant coffee.
  • Tesco Gold RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans. Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Robusta and Arabica beans. Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness. We carefully blend Robusta and Arabica beans for just the right rich, velvety balance.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Robusta Coffee, Arabica Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Replace cap after opening. Do not carry glass jar by cap.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk if preferred.

Number of uses

55 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

A very strange taste. I like strong coffee but thi

1 stars

A very strange taste. I like strong coffee but this was so bitter. Should have known by the price. Threw it away.

Worst instant coffee I can remember tasting.

1 stars

So, bad 2 sips was 2 too many. Full jar left outside for anyone desperate enough to take it...

Don't waste your money..

1 stars

I will not buy it again. My sister and I couldn't drink it. The colour is grey when milk added. Tastes sooooo bitter. Probably the worst coffee I've tasted.

Worst coffee I’ve ever had

1 stars

I know it’s very cheap, but this is the worst coffee I’ve ever had. Only had one cup and put the rest straight in the bin. Very very bitter taste, doesn’t even come close to tasting anything like coffee.

Love the taste.

5 stars

I've bought this before and it never disappoints.

Great taste

5 stars

Just as good as the more expensive version of this. Great taste with no bitterness

