Kinder Bueno Milk & Hazelnut 4 Pack 172G

£ 2.00
£1.17/100g
Per Bar (21.5g)
  • Energy510 kJ 122 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling.
  • Containing 8 individually wrapped fingers
  • Pack size: 172g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 31.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 19.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (21.5 g)% RI* Per Bar
Energy (kJ / kcal) 2384/572510/1226%
Fat (g)37.3811%
of which saturates (g)17.33.719%
Carbohydrate (g)49.510.64%
of which sugars (g)41.28.910%
Protein (g)8.61.84%
Salt (g)0.270.061%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

