Kinder Bueno Milk & Hazelnut 4 Pack 172G

- Energy510 kJ 122 kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling.
- Containing 8 individually wrapped fingers
- Pack size: 172g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 31.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Hazelnuts (10.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 19.5%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
- www.ferrero.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 43g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (21.5 g)
|% RI* Per Bar
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2384/572
|510/122
|6%
|Fat (g)
|37.3
|8
|11%
|of which saturates (g)
|17.3
|3.7
|19%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|49.5
|10.6
|4%
|of which sugars (g)
|41.2
|8.9
|10%
|Protein (g)
|8.6
|1.8
|4%
|Salt (g)
|0.27
|0.06
|1%
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020