Allinson Dried Active Baking Yeast 125G

If you dont use it all within 1 month of opening its no good, I've thrown away several drums of this yeast after only a short time as it does not react. I now use Tesco fast yeast sachets, they last right up to the use by date and beyond if you havent finished the pack by that time.
Works fantastically well. Had a pot for a few months using occasionally and still feeds well on a little sugar in warm water.