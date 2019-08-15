By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson Dried Active Baking Yeast 125G

Allinson Dried Active Baking Yeast 125G
£ 1.00
£8.00/kg

Product Description

  • Dried Active Yeast.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Quality ingredients
  • Better baking every time
  • For traditional hand baking
  • Makes up to 17 loaves
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Yeast (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae), Emulsifier: Sorbitan Monostearate

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Store in the fridge after opening with the plastic cap secured tightly. Use within 4 months once opened.Best Before End: See base of tin.

Preparation and Usage

  • Reactivate this yeast in warm water before use. It is only suitable for hand baking, so if your using a bread maker, try our easy bake yeast instead
  • For the best results every time
  • Hand Baking: 7g makes 1 large loaf.

Name and address

  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • Consumer Service:
  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.
  • www.allinsonflour.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

If you dont use it all within 1 month of opening i

1 stars

If you dont use it all within 1 month of opening its no good, I've thrown away several drums of this yeast after only a short time as it does not react. I now use Tesco fast yeast sachets, they last right up to the use by date and beyond if you havent finished the pack by that time.

Works fantastically well. Had a pot for a few mont

5 stars

Works fantastically well. Had a pot for a few months using occasionally and still feeds well on a little sugar in warm water.

