Halls Soothers Blackcurrant 45G

3(1)Write a review
£ 0.50
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant Flavour Sweets with Liquid Centres.
  • With real fruit juice
  • Soothing
  • Made with fruit juice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice (0.3 %)*, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulators (E325, E332), Flavourings, Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Equivalent to 1.5 % Fruit Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Warnings

  • CHOKING WARNING: Not suitable for children under 4.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Halls products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 1602 kJ / 377 kcal
Fat <0.1 g
of which Saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 94 g
of which Sugars 73 g
Protein <0.1 g
Salt 0.08 g

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Taste good, but aren’t really effective

3 stars

These taste really good, even when you’ve lost your sense of taste because of a cold. But they don’t seem strong enough to effectively fight a cough or a sore throat.

