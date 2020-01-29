Halls Soothers Blackcurrant 45G

Taste good, but aren’t really effective
These taste really good, even when you’ve lost your sense of taste because of a cold. But they don’t seem strong enough to effectively fight a cough or a sore throat.
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice (0.3 %)*, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulators (E325, E332), Flavourings, Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Equivalent to 1.5 % Fruit Juice
Store in a cool, dry place.
4 Years
45g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|1602 kJ / 377 kcal
|Fat
|<0.1 g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|94 g
|of which Sugars
|73 g
|Protein
|<0.1 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
CHOKING WARNING: Not suitable for children under 4.
