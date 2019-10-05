By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seasonal Hot Mix Chillies 45G

3(1)Write a review
Seasonal Hot Mix Chillies 45G
£ 0.90
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • Hot Mixed Chillies
  • Adds colours and excitements to any dish
  • Everything from medium to extra hot
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,India,Jersey,Kenya,Morocco,Mozambique,Senegal,Greece,France

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Warning Do not touch without gloves. Skin irritant. Avoid contact with eyes. Wash hands thoroughly after preparation to avoid irritation.

    Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldRI*
Energy102kJ / 24kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat0.2g70g
Saturates0.1g20g
Carbohydrate4.3g260g
Sugars4.2g90g
Fibre1.0g
Protein0.8g50g
Salt<0.01g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

red hot

3 stars

red hot and goog for chilli lovers but a bit of a rip off for the amount you get

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here