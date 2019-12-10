By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Croft Original Pale Cream Sherry 75Cl

Croft Original Pale Cream Sherry 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Original Sherry Fine Pale Cream
  • Croft Original is a blend of the pale dryness of a quality Fino with the added depth and body of a Cream. The result is a sherry with a clean crisp taste and an aromatic sweet finish giving you a lighter, fresher alternative to traditional dark sherries.
  • Light & refreshing
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contain Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A blend of the pale dryness of a quality Fino with the added depth and body of a Cream. The result is a Sherry with a clean crisp taste, and an aromatic sweet finish giving you a lighter, fresher alternative to traditional dark Sherries.

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

13.1

ABV

17.5% vol

Producer

Gonzalez Byass SA, M.M. Gonzalez, 12 Jerez De La Frontera, Espana.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antonio Flores Pedregosa

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Palomino

Vinification Details

  • A first gentle pressing is applied to the Palomino grapes to obtain the 'mosto yema', the first and most delicate must. After fermentation, classification and fortification the wine enters the Fino Solera, where it ages under a layer of 'flor', before being blended with pale, sweet grape musts and entering the Croft Solera. Here it ages for a further 12-18 months in American Oak barrels.

History

  • Gonzalez Byass was founded in 1835 in the town of Jerez, Andalucia, in southern Spain by Manuel M Gonzalez. The company is still in the hands of the founding family, now in its 5th generation. Gonzalez Byass can offer a wide variety of Sherries, from crisp, dry Finos to rich, nutty 30 year old dessert wines.

Regional Information

  • Gonzalez Byass owns 850 hectares of vineyards, all situated in the best area of Jerez, known as Jerez Superior. Here the chalky Albariza soils and the warm atlantic climate contribute to the character of the Palomino grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Like all fine white wines, Croft should be served chilled from the fridge and is excellent on its own, alongside a fresh fruit salad or in place of a dessert wine.
  • Always serve chilled

Name and address

  • Bodega Gonzalez Byass,
  • Jerez S.L.U.,
  • M.M. Gonzalez,
  • 12 Jerez de la Frontera,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.gonzalezbyass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The Perfect Sherry

5 stars

We have tried others but always come back to Croft Original for sumptuous taste and warming afterglow.

Offer

Offer

Offer

