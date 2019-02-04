Tesco Ricotta 250G

Excellent
Great ricotta. In answer to previous reviewer, if it says 'milk' and doesn't state otherwise, it's cow's milk. Buffalo mozzaralla used to be made from buffalo milk, but with mass production that's rare as there aren't many buffalo herds.
Very nice: lacks details of which milk used
I enjoyed the Ricotta Cheese, great as an addition to turkey mince with other ingredients added of course. It would, however, be good to know which milk was used in the making of it - or if it was a combination of cow, sheep, goat and/or buffalo. It does not state on the package. Also Mozzarella, (always thought of as Buffalo) may in fact be any milk. The packages do not state whether it is made of sheep, cow, goat or buffalo. Although I have noted that when proper Buffalo Mozzarella is sold, it normally has the word Buffalo in large print and the price also reflects that it is only a Buffalo product in there, not a mix of other animal milk. Thank you
Decent quality
Decent quality and priced ricotta.