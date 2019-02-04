By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ricotta 250G

Tesco Ricotta 250G
£ 1.20
£4.80/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy129kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 429kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft whey cheese.
  • Made in Italy Traditionally made for a versatile, milky cheese
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Whey Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

Approx. 8 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy429kJ / 103kcal129kJ / 31kcal
Fat7.0g2.1g
Saturates4.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.9g
Sugars3.0g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein7.0g2.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 8 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Excellent

5 stars

Great ricotta. In answer to previous reviewer, if it says 'milk' and doesn't state otherwise, it's cow's milk. Buffalo mozzaralla used to be made from buffalo milk, but with mass production that's rare as there aren't many buffalo herds.

Very nice: lacks details of which milk used

4 stars

I enjoyed the Ricotta Cheese, great as an addition to turkey mince with other ingredients added of course. It would, however, be good to know which milk was used in the making of it - or if it was a combination of cow, sheep, goat and/or buffalo. It does not state on the package. Also Mozzarella, (always thought of as Buffalo) may in fact be any milk. The packages do not state whether it is made of sheep, cow, goat or buffalo. Although I have noted that when proper Buffalo Mozzarella is sold, it normally has the word Buffalo in large print and the price also reflects that it is only a Buffalo product in there, not a mix of other animal milk. Thank you

Decent quality

4 stars

Decent quality and priced ricotta.

