Burtons Wagon Wheels Jammies 6 Pack 229G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Burtons Wagon Wheels Jammies 6 Pack 229G
£ 1.00
£0.44/100g
Each Wheels serving contains:
  • Energy687kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Biscuit filled with mallow and jam and covered with chocolate flavoured coating.
  • The legendary experience of biscuit, mallow, jam and a chocolate flavoured coating
  • Individually wrapped
  • Non GM ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners, preservatives or hydrogenated fats
  • Pack size: 229g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Chocolate Flavoured Coating (24%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea, Illipe, Mango Kernel and Kokum in varying proportions), Cocoa Mass, Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476)), Mallow (19%) (Glucose Syrup, Beef Gelatine, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Raspberry Flavoured Apple Jam (5%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Salt, Dextrose, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains: 6 Wagon Wheels

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

6 x Jammie

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Wheel% RI* per WheelRI* Adults
Energy kJ180868788400
Energy kcal43016482000
Fat g12.14.6770
of which Saturates g8.53.21620
Carbohydrates66.725.410260
of which Sugars g3513.31590
Fibre g1.50.6
Protein g4.71.9450
Salt g0.30.126
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
Pack contains: 6 Wagon Wheels----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My grandson loves these

5 stars

My grandson loves these

