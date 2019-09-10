Burtons Wagon Wheels Jammies 6 Pack 229G

My grandson loves these
My grandson loves these
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Chocolate Flavoured Coating (24%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea, Illipe, Mango Kernel and Kokum in varying proportions), Cocoa Mass, Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476)), Mallow (19%) (Glucose Syrup, Beef Gelatine, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Raspberry Flavoured Apple Jam (5%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Salt, Dextrose, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring
To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in an airtight container.
Pack contains: 6 Wagon Wheels
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
6 x Jammie
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Wheel
|% RI* per Wheel
|RI* Adults
|Energy kJ
|1808
|687
|8
|8400
|Energy kcal
|430
|164
|8
|2000
|Fat g
|12.1
|4.6
|7
|70
|of which Saturates g
|8.5
|3.2
|16
|20
|Carbohydrates
|66.7
|25.4
|10
|260
|of which Sugars g
|35
|13.3
|15
|90
|Fibre g
|1.5
|0.6
|Protein g
|4.7
|1.9
|4
|50
|Salt g
|0.3
|0.1
|2
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains: 6 Wagon Wheels
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019