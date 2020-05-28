Burtons Wagon Wheels Original Biscuit 6 Pack

Bought these as a nostalgic treat. Times have cha
Bought these as a nostalgic treat. Times have changed! Ridiculously small and tasted truly discusting!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1794 kJ
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Chocolate Flavoured Coating (24%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476)), Mallow (22%) (Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Beef Gelatine), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Salt, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.
Manufactured in the UK
6 servings per pack
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
6 x Individually Wrapped
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (1 wheel)*
|% RI* *per serving
|RI* *Adults
|Energy
|1794 kJ
|658 kJ
|8%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|14.5g
|5.3g
|8%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.2g
|3.0g
|15%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|67.2g
|24.7g
|9%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|37.3g
|13.7g
|15%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.7g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.08g
|1%
|6g
|*Serving size = 1 wheel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
