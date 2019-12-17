Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack

Scrumptious, real tasty mince meat .
Fantastic, full of mince and no cardboard pastry of long life well known makes . Fresh and crispy and addict!
I bought 2 packs as they looke tempting. unfortunsately the pastry was very tough and very disappointing. Wil not buy again I am sorry to say.
Excellent product
Very tasty but hard to get hold of ! Often sold out excellent quality
Great to eat all year, not just Christmas, YES . . . .
Empty cases
Soggy...sad....bought two packs to give away....”not up to usual standard “ I was told...”look uncooked” Wish they did short crust out of season
yum, all year round please.
I am not a lover of mince pies, its the nasty raisins I don't like, but as its Christmas, you have to have a least one don't you, so thought I would give these a go. They are delicious, don't know whats different about the mince meat but its really nice. Well done Tesco, now I'm hooked.
Not a patch on shortcrust pies. Tried them as a substitution, but did not enjoy them as much.
please sell Tesco mince pies all year round yummy
am only buying these because company has withdrawn
am only buying these because company has withdrawn ordinary pastry offer
Great filling and flaky pastry