Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack

3.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

  • Energy1051kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1523kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Pack Puff Mince Pies. Light and flaky puff pastry lattice filled with spiced sultanas, juicy raisins and currants mincemeat.
  • Light and flaky puff pastry lattice filled with spiced sultanas, juicy raisins and currants mincemeat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Apple (10%), Sultanas (8%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Currants (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Mixed Peel [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Modified Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Mixed Spices [Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove, Cardamom], Salt, Acidity Regulator [Acetic Acid, Citric Acid], Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Isomalt), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Acid (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (69g)
Energy1523kJ / 363kcal1051kJ / 251kcal
Fat15.6g10.7g
Saturates7.5g5.2g
Carbohydrate50.4g34.8g
Sugars25.8g17.8g
Fibre2.0g1.3g
Protein4.3g3.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Scrumptious, real tasty mince meat .

5 stars

Fantastic, full of mince and no cardboard pastry of long life well known makes . Fresh and crispy and addict!

I bought 2 packs as they looke tempting. unfortuns

2 stars

I bought 2 packs as they looke tempting. unfortunsately the pastry was very tough and very disappointing. Wil not buy again I am sorry to say.

Excellent product

5 stars

Very tasty but hard to get hold of ! Often sold out excellent quality

Great to eat all year, not just Christmas, YES . .

5 stars

Great to eat all year, not just Christmas, YES . . . .

Empty cases

2 stars

Soggy...sad....bought two packs to give away....”not up to usual standard “ I was told...”look uncooked” Wish they did short crust out of season

yum, all year round please.

5 stars

I am not a lover of mince pies, its the nasty raisins I don't like, but as its Christmas, you have to have a least one don't you, so thought I would give these a go. They are delicious, don't know whats different about the mince meat but its really nice. Well done Tesco, now I'm hooked.

Not a patch on shortcrust pies. Tried them as a su

1 stars

Not a patch on shortcrust pies. Tried them as a substitution, but did not enjoy them as much.

please sell Tesco mince pies all year round yummy

5 stars

please sell Tesco mince pies all year round yummy

am only buying these because company has withdrawn

1 stars

am only buying these because company has withdrawn ordinary pastry offer

Great filling and flaky pastry

5 stars

Great filling and flaky pastry

1-10 of 11 reviews

1-10 of 11 reviews

