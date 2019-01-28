Tesco Easy Cook Long Grain And Wild Rice 500G

Good quality rice with a nice texture. Cooks well
Good quality rice with a nice texture. Cooks well and never sticks together. Wild rice makes it taste nice and looks attractive.
Delicious
Nutty flavour from the black rice
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ / 122kcal
INGREDIENTS: Long Grain Rice (88%), Wild Rice (12%).
Store in a cool dry place.
Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 17-19 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.
Time:17-19 mins
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the Netherlands
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|515kJ / 122kcal
|968kJ / 229kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|47.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.9g
|Protein
|2.9g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.
|When cooked according to instructions.
