Tesco Easy Cook Long Grain And Wild Rice 500G

Tesco Easy Cook Long Grain And Wild Rice 500G
£ 1.10
£2.20/kg
Per 188g
  • Energy968kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Long grain easy cook and wild rice.
  • MILD & EARTHY Harvested at its peak, then carefully prepared so it's easy to get right
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Long Grain Rice (88%), Wild Rice (12%).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 17-19 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.
Time:17-19 mins

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy515kJ / 122kcal968kJ / 229kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate25.1g47.2g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre2.6g4.9g
Protein2.9g5.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Good quality rice with a nice texture. Cooks well

5 stars

Good quality rice with a nice texture. Cooks well and never sticks together. Wild rice makes it taste nice and looks attractive.

Delicious

5 stars

Nutty flavour from the black rice

