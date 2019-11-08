By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Ripe & Ready Avocados Minimum 2 Pack

Tesco Organic Ripe & Ready Avocados Minimum 2 Pack
£ 2.50
£1.25/each
Per 80g
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Organic avocado.
  • Harvested by hand Orchard grown and gently ripened for a creamy texture and rich flavour
Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

Keep refrigerated to prevent over ripening.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Colombia, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Dominican Republic, USA

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 or 3 fruit

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Deliciously smooth and ripe

5 stars

Deliciously smooth and ripe

Overripe and unusable

2 stars

Overripe and unusable

