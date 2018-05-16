Shockwaves Power Hold Spray Ultra Strong 250Ml

Product Description
- Ultra Strong Power Hold Hairspray
- Shockwaves Ultra Strong Power Hold Hairspray 250ml is a strong hairspray with excellent protection against UV and humidity. Our ultimate solution for anyone who needs a finishing spray that can help to fix and hold a hairstyle. This product is a strong hairspray with the power to fix and hold the style you created. Want a long-lasting styling solution for your hair? Ultra Strong Power Hold offers up to 24 hours of hold and yet is incredibly easy to brush out once you are ready for a new hairstyle. It will protect your hair from UV rays and won't leave any sticky residue once it dries. This hairspray is ideal for a strong hold on all styles and all types of hair. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
- Hold level 5
- 24 hour hold
- Easy to comb
- Humidity resistant
- UV protection
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Water/Aqua/Eau, Aminomethyl Propanol, Fragrance/Parfum, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal
Preparation and Usage
- - For an ideal finish hold the can 20cm from dry hair
- - Spray all over
- Extra Styling Tips:
- For more volume spray to the roots with head upside down.
Warnings
- Danger
- Extremely flammable aerosol
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
- Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
- Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
- Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
- Protect from sunlight.
- Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not inhale intentionally.
- The can must be completely empty before disposal.
- Use exclusively for intended purpose.
- Do not spray onto the eyes.
Name and address
- Coty,
- 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
Return to
- Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
