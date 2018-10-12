By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mild Salsa Dip 300G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Mild Salsa Dip 300G
£ 0.80
£0.27/100g
1/6 of a jar
  • Energy70kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • A chunky tomato dip with onion, green pepper and a hint of jalapeño chillies.
  • COOL & TANGY With naturally sweet tomatoes and green peppers, rough chopped for texture.
  • COOL & TANGY
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (57%), Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Green Pepper (7%), Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli (0.2%), Chilli Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a jar (50g)
Energy139kJ / 33kcal70kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.2g3.1g
Sugars3.5g1.8g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Delicious

5 stars

I asbsolute love this salsa, it's my go to snack or used with a meal

Cheap and cheerful

5 stars

I use this to make enchiladas, as it works great as the topping with some grated cheddar. The salsa is nice and thick, with only a hint of spice.

