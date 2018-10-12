Tesco Mild Salsa Dip 300G

Delicious
I asbsolute love this salsa, it's my go to snack or used with a meal
Cheap and cheerful
I use this to make enchiladas, as it works great as the topping with some grated cheddar. The salsa is nice and thick, with only a hint of spice.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (57%), Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Green Pepper (7%), Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli (0.2%), Chilli Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a jar (50g)
|Energy
|139kJ / 33kcal
|70kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
I asbsolute love this salsa, it's my go to snack or used with a meal
I use this to make enchiladas, as it works great as the topping with some grated cheddar. The salsa is nice and thick, with only a hint of spice.