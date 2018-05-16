Shockwaves Styling Spray Strong 250Ml

Product Description
- Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
- Shockwaves Extra Strong Hold Hairspray 250ml choose your hairstyle and keep it in place for an entire day with Shockwaves Extra Strong Hold hairspray. Leaves your hair with a natural glow and no sticky strands, providing resistance to humidity and a hold that will keep you looking great in all conditions. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
- For an ideal finish hold the can 20cm from dry hair and spray all over.
- Hold level 4
- Extra strong hold
- Long lasting hold
- Non-sticky
- Humidity resistant
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Water/Aqua/Eau, Aminomethyl Propanol, Fragrance/Parfum, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal
Warnings
- Danger
- Extremely flammable aerosol
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
- Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
- Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
- Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
- Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not inhale intentionally.
- Do not spray into the eyes.
- Use exclusively for intended purpose.
- The can must be completely empty before disposal.
Name and address
- Coty,
- 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
Return to
- Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
Danger Extremely flammable aerosol Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020