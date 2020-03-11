Shockwaves Shaping Mousse Curl 200Ml

Product Description
- Curls and Waves Mousse
- Shockwaves Curls and Waves mousse 200ml for a curly hairstyle that you want to look great, just apply Curls & Waves mousse to damp hair and allow it to dry naturally or blow dry using a diffusor. Great for permed or naturally curly hair, this product provides bouncy looks with lasting shape and definition helped by an anti-freeze effect. It protects your hair from humidity the curls truly hate and gives it that beautiful, smooth feel that lasts for up to 24 hours. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
- Hold level 3
- 24 hour hold
- Hair mousse
- Defines curls
- Defines waves
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Water/Aqua/Eau, Propane, Butane, PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, Isobutane, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Laureth-4, Polyquaternium-16, Chitosan, Isodecane, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Fragrance/Parfum, Methylparaben, Formic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well, hold can upside down, distribute evenly in damp hair and blow-dry with thick-round brush or with head upside down.
Warnings
- Danger
- Extremely flammable aerosol
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
- Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
- Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
- Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
- Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not inhale intentionally.
- Do not spray into the eyes.
- Use exclusively for intended purpose.
- The can must be completely empty before disposal.
Name and address
- Coty,
- 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
Return to
- Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
Danger Extremely flammable aerosol Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020