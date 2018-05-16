Shockwaves Mess Constructor Ultra Strong 150Ml

Product Description
- Ultra Strong Mess Maker Crème Gel
- Shockwaves Ultra Strong Mess Maker Crème Gel 150ml if a messy and mussed look is your aim, but you don't know how to do it just right. Don't worry, this hair crème gel is a correct answer! Check it out right now! Mess with your hair and get a seriously strong hold. Create a casual look that will last for up to 24 hours. Just apply to damp or dry hair and sculpt your style, defining and structuring with minimum effort. It is as strong as a gel but never leaves your hair stiff, leaving them looking great and flexible. This is a rule breaking hairstyling product that will give you that stylised messy look that won't let anyone know you even tried. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
- Hold level 5
- Crème gel
- Long lasting hold
- Messed up look
- Flexible hair
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Water/Aqua/Eau, Propylene Glycol, PVP, VA/Crotonates Copolymer, Glycerin, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Fragrance/Parfum, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, Styrene/VP Copolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Calcium Stearate, Sodium Dodoxynol-40 Sulfate, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 Use on damp hair for a diluted effect or dry hair for the full effect.
- Step 2 Scoop out with 2 fingers into the palm of your hand and rub together. Apply to the hair using your hands and running your fingers back through the hair. Sculpt into shape
- Step 3 Leave to dry naturally for firm and polished finish or blow dry for a dry touchable look.
Name and address
- Coty,
- 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
Return to
- Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml
