Vesta Chow Mein 152G

Good value
I just love these & have eaten them for years.
Tasty cheap snack
Super cheap and super light , ideal as a meal to take camping or hiking, eaten these for years .
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ
Soft Noodles (47%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Dried Vegetables (15%) (Carrot, Red Pepper, Peas, Onion, Tomatoes), Crispy Noodles (12%) (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ground Turmeric, Salt), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Cooked Beef (7%) (Cooked Beef, Salt), Soy Sauce (3%) (Water, Soya Beans, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Parsley, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Roast Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Flavourings (contain Milk), Black Pepper Extract
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Total Prepartion time is approximately 25 minutes.
Hob
Instructions: Chow Mein and Soft Noodles
1. Empty the Chow Mein into a saucepan.
2. Stir in 525ml of cold water.
3. Bring to the boil, stirring continuously and simmer for 5 minutes.
4. Then add the soft noodles.
5. Bring to boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
Crispy Noodles
1. Place the crispy noodles into a chip basket and lower into a chip pan containing hot fat or cooking oil.
2. In a few seconds the noodles will be puffed and golden. Remove and drain.
3. Alternatively heat approx 115g cooking fat or cooking oil to give 1/4 depth in a frying pan.
4. When the fat is hot add the crispy noodles. Turn for a few seconds until puffed and golden.
5. Remove and drain.
Produced in the UK
1 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
152g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack as Prepared (482g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy
|1532kJ
|2802kJ
|33%
|363kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|17.5g
|25%
|of which Saturates
|1.8g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|102.0g
|of which Sugars
|8.6g
|14.1g
|16%
|Fibre
|4.7g
|7.7g
|Protein
|12.8g
|21.1g
|Salt
|1.74g
|2.88g
|48%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019