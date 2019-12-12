By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vesta Chow Mein 152G

Vesta Chow Mein 152G
£ 1.75
£11.52/kg
Per pack as prepared (482g)
  • Energy2802kJ 665kcal
    33%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars14.1g
    16%
  • Salt2.88g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ

Product Description

  • Soft noodles with chopped and shaped beef, vegetables, crispy noodles and soy sauce.
  • If you should meet a creature with the body of a snake, the head of a crocodile and the claws of a lion, that's flapping leathery wings and breathing fire, you've found yourself a dragon. For centuries the Chinese have considered this mythical animal a symbol of power and fertility. Down through the ages they've used the dragon to decorate everything from clothing to cooking pots. Dragons were believed to live on a diet of human sacrifice. But that may be because easy to prepare, tasty meals - such as the exciting eating experience of our Chow Mein - were not readily available in ancient times. There's a point to ponder as you enjoy your Vesta meal.
  • Treat yourself to Vesta's Indian style Beef Curry.
  • More beef & vegetables
  • Easy cook
  • Pack size: 152g

Information

Ingredients

Soft Noodles (47%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Dried Vegetables (15%) (Carrot, Red Pepper, Peas, Onion, Tomatoes), Crispy Noodles (12%) (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ground Turmeric, Salt), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Cooked Beef (7%) (Cooked Beef, Salt), Soy Sauce (3%) (Water, Soya Beans, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Parsley, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Roast Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Flavourings (contain Milk), Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Total Prepartion time is approximately 25 minutes.

Hob
Instructions: Chow Mein and Soft Noodles
1. Empty the Chow Mein into a saucepan.
2. Stir in 525ml of cold water.
3. Bring to the boil, stirring continuously and simmer for 5 minutes.
4. Then add the soft noodles.
5. Bring to boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
Crispy Noodles
1. Place the crispy noodles into a chip basket and lower into a chip pan containing hot fat or cooking oil.
2. In a few seconds the noodles will be puffed and golden. Remove and drain.
3. Alternatively heat approx 115g cooking fat or cooking oil to give 1/4 depth in a frying pan.
4. When the fat is hot add the crispy noodles. Turn for a few seconds until puffed and golden.
5. Remove and drain.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Pour the Chow Mein and soft noodles onto a warm plate, sprinkle with soy sauce. Pile the crispy noodles on top or serve separately if preferred.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO BOX 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

152g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack as Prepared (482g)% Reference Intake
Energy 1532kJ2802kJ33%363kcal
Fat 6.2g17.5g25%
of which Saturates 1.8g3.8g19%
Carbohydrate 61.6g102.0g
of which Sugars 8.6g14.1g16%
Fibre 4.7g7.7g
Protein 12.8g21.1g
Salt 1.74g2.88g48%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 1 portion---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Good value

5 stars

I just love these & have eaten them for years.

Tasty cheap snack

5 stars

Super cheap and super light , ideal as a meal to take camping or hiking, eaten these for years .

