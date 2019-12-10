By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle

Write a review
Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle
£ 13.00
£18.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Special London Dry Gin
  • Gordon's® London Dry gin is carefully distilled using a secret recipe. The distinctively refreshing taste comes from the finest handpicked juniper berries and a selection of other botanicals. It's the taste that's made Gordon's the world's best-selling London Dry gin.
  • Gordon's Gin comes from the unique blend of botanicals centred around juniper berries
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • The distinctively refreshing taste comes from using only the finest ingredients including juniper, coriander seeds and angelica root

Alcohol Units

56.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Tanqueray Gordon & Co,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1.5l

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Nothing better than Gordon’s Gin and Schweppes Ton

5 stars

Nothing better than Gordon’s Gin and Schweppes Tonic Water.

