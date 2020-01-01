Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 35Cl Bottle

Product Description
- Special Dry London Gin
- Gordon's Gin is the world's best-selling London Dry Gin. Its juniper and citrus influenced character has earned it the reputation as the ginniest of gins
- Gordon's classic style, makes it the perfect gin for the definitive gin and tonic.
- Gordon's gin is an icon of quality and most recognised and loved gin brand in the UK
- Taste Profile: Juniper forward gin, which when mixed with tonic water and served with a slice of lime, gives a crisp refreshing tasting gin and tonic
- The distinctively refreshing taste comes from using only the finest ingredients including juniper, coriander seeds and angelica root
- Established in 1769, Gordon's has 247 years of distilling heritage and has been awarded 4 royal warrants, the first of which was in 1925 by King George V
- Gordon's gin was established in 1769 by Alexander Gordon as he set out on a mission to produce a gloriously-flavoured gin worthy of carrying his family name. Gordon believed that success lay in the perfect combination of pure distilled grain spirit and rich botanicals. To this day Gordon's is distilled to this same exacting standard, the product is triple distilled to guarantee the purity of the gin, and the exact blend of our botanicals remains a closely guarded secret. The attention to detail results in a distinctive that mixes perfect in long mixed drinks and cocktails.
- To savour the great taste for yourself, mix a Gordon's & Tonic and garnish with lime. It's the classic long mixed drink, ideal any time, but especially good when enjoyed with friends.
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
13.1
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
- Office 2,
- 78 Marylebone High Street,
- London,
- W1U 5AP.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
