Tesco Sugar Free Cherryade Zero 2L Bottle

Cherryade addiction
Tastes amazing I’m obsessed with this stuff!
Great summer blend of cherry and blackcurrant.
Been looking to find blackcurrant in something other than Ribena and this works very well, distinct flavour, not too sweet and not too sharp. My Metro store staff have habit of scattering soft drinks in several different places so some may not be aware it is stocked as this along with a few others is in an anniversary section.
Thirst quenching marvel
It appears to be no longer available but I would buy it
Value
Excellent product good value Ideal I would have thought for people with children, Cheap to buy Sugar free But still tasty