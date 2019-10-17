By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sugar Free Cherryade Zero 2L Bottle

Tesco Sugar Free Cherryade Zero 2L Bottle
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
Per 250ml serving
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated sugar free cherry flavour soft drink with sweetener.
  • FRUITY FLAVOUR FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • FRUITY FLAVOUR FIZZ
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Carrot, Blackcurrant], Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Flavourings.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 100ml
Energy3kJ / <1kcal9kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Cherryade addiction

5 stars

Tastes amazing I’m obsessed with this stuff!

Great summer blend of cherry and blackcurrant.

4 stars

Been looking to find blackcurrant in something other than Ribena and this works very well, distinct flavour, not too sweet and not too sharp. My Metro store staff have habit of scattering soft drinks in several different places so some may not be aware it is stocked as this along with a few others is in an anniversary section.

Thirst quenching marvel

5 stars

It appears to be no longer available but I would buy it

Value

5 stars

Excellent product good value Ideal I would have thought for people with children, Cheap to buy Sugar free But still tasty

