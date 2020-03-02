By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Colour Ink Refill Kit

Tesco Colour Ink Refill Kit
£ 5.00
Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink refill kit
  • Refills your ink cartridge up to six times
  • Compatible with HP, Epson, Canon printers and more
  • Refill your cartridge up to 6 times!

    Compatible with over 750 Inkjet printers & faxes including: Epson, HP, Lexmark, Canon, Olivetti, Xerox, Compaq and more (Excluding: Epson T071, T080, T128 and T129 cartridges).

    Note: Epson chipped cartridges require the use of a resetter to complete this refill. These are available to purchase at www.cartridgeresetter.com

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Refill good for HP Office Jet 6600

3 stars

I bought Tesco refills for my HP printer. YouTube suggests several access points to do the refill. I tried them all with success. I cannot figure out why the ink dried up much more quickly than the ink in the original cartridges. Is that because I was refilling it wrong or because of the lower quality of Tesco ink. It is certainly something Tesco could look at with a view to improving.

Great product

4 stars

This cartridge ink refill is price value alternative to expensive cartridges.

Refill ink

4 stars

I am happy with the product. It saves me a lot of money and the inks are of good quality. Im definitely buying it again.

Great cost effective ink refills

4 stars

Works well and very easy to use with my Brother MFCJ5910DW printer. I wasn't sure about using refill kits but bought the Tesco value black refill kit which was great. When I needed new colour refills this kit seemed the obvious choice. I have only refilled the red cartridge so far but it works fine and is recognised by the printer. This is a fraction of the cost of buying new cartridges. Can't comment on photo quality prints as I don't print them but this is fine for everyday printing.

Easy to use!

5 stars

A great and cheap alternative for ink refills. Very easy to use. Grabs one before they are gone!

Poor information

1 stars

Didn't notice the delivery caveat in the grey on grey presentation so it wasn't delivered until the day after next which wasn't the purpose of ordering. I needed a new syringe needle as my packet had vanished. and I had run out of printer black. Haven't tried the inks and probably won't as I normally buy in 1 ltr bottles and don't want to try a different formula as what I use works.

Great Item!

3 stars

It was so easy and timely. I will simply place my order again when next I need it.

Does what it says!

5 stars

Got a refilling kit tired of paying obscene amount of money for an original cartridge. Searching the internet I found this one, decided to buy it as I didn't want to risk dearer products as I never did it before! So, it comes with a drilling device (not really easy to drill though, but not impossible), syringe, needle, one bottle cleaning fluid and three ink bottles (about 60 ml / 2 oz). Really happy with the product.

Not suitable for my Canon printer

1 stars

Product states that it is suitable for Canon printers. However when I opened up leaflet inside package My Canon Pixma printer was not listed, and on examination I could see that cartridge would not suit. Labelling should be more specific

Worked very well in my Canon Printer!

4 stars

I bought this as normal ink cartridges are expensive, I find the refill kits well worth the money!

