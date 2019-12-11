Schwartz Fish Seasoning 55G
Product Description
- Lemon & Dill Fish Seasoning
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Our Fish Seasoning is expertly blended with lemon, dill and parsley to give you perfectly seasoned fish.
- Pack size: 55g
Ingredients
Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Parsley (6%), Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Dried Orange Peel, Acid (Citric Acid), Dill Seed, Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate (2%), Black Pepper, Dill (2%), Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Pan-fry cod or salmon fillets and sprinkle over the seasoning a minute before the end of cooking.
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
55g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1067kJ/253kcal
|Fat - Total
|3.0g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|46.5g
|- Sugars
|24.8g
|Protein
|6.0g
|Salt
|22.01g
