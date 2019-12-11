By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Fish Seasoning 55G

Schwartz Fish Seasoning 55G
£ 1.60
£0.29/10g

Product Description

  • Lemon & Dill Fish Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our Fish Seasoning is expertly blended with lemon, dill and parsley to give you perfectly seasoned fish.
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Parsley (6%), Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Dried Orange Peel, Acid (Citric Acid), Dill Seed, Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate (2%), Black Pepper, Dill (2%), Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Pan-fry cod or salmon fillets and sprinkle over the seasoning a minute before the end of cooking.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1067kJ/253kcal
Fat - Total3.0g
Fat - Saturated0.4g
Carbohydrate 46.5g
- Sugars 24.8g
Protein 6.0g
Salt 22.01g

