Abbot Ale 500Ml Not Returnable Bottle
Product Description
- Beer
- Brewed in the heart of Bury St Edmunds where brewing in the town's great abbey can be traced back to 1086. This irresistible ale has masses of fruit cake characters, a malty richness and superb hop balanced. Brewed longer for a distinctive full flavour.
- Aroma: Fruity, floral, spicy
- Taste: Warming & malty with fruit cake characters
- Pale and amber malts join with a blend of Challenger, First Gold and Fuggles hops, to deliver a complex, satisfying and mature ale.
- Monde Selection 2014 - Gold Award
- Rich & malty
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- This irresistible ale has masses of fruit cake characters, a malty richness and superb hop balanced
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before End, See Neck
Name and address
- Beer Brewed by:
- Greene King,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
Return to
- Greene King,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
- Freephone 0800 032 1799
- www.abbotale.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
