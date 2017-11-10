By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Gravy Bones Original 400G

5(103)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Gravy Bones Original 400G
£ 1.75
£4.38/kg

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and treats
  • Delightfully crunchy dog biscuits
  • Complementary pet food
  • 400g delicious dog treats
  • Pedigree Biscrok Gravy Bones Dog Biscuits
  • Dogs love to crunch - Biscrok™ treats are delightfully crunchy dog biscuits that are baked to perfection for more of that crunch dogs love. A great way to make the most of treat time.
  • Biscrok™ dog treats have added Omega 3, vitamins and minerals, and contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about it too!
  • By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The treats we feed our pets, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us.
  • With the help of nutritionists and vets at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has created a varied range of tasty dog treats that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • Delightfully crunchy dog biscuits baked to perfection for more of that crunch dogs love
  • Complementary pet food developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones
  • Delicious dog treats that contain no artificial colours or flavours
  • Available in three delicious varieties: Biscrok Original, Gravy Bones and Milky Biscuits, all with great-tasting flavours
  • Pack size: 0.4KG
  • Omega 3 to help keep him fit for life
  • Vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see top of box.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. Dachshund, feed up to 2 biscuits per day. Medium dogs, e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 3 biscuits per day. Large dogs, e.g. Labrador, feed up to 7 biscuits per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • IRL - Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • 0800 0133131
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values Analytical constituents (%):
Protein:12
Fat content:7
Inorganic matter:8.9
Crude fibres:1
Energy:343 kcal/100g
Calcium:2.5
Omega 3 fatty acids:1754 mg/kg
Vitamin A:5267 IU
Vitamin E:52.7 mg
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:48.2 mg
Additives per kg:-
Antioxidants and preservatives-
Nutritional additives:-

103 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Three wise dogs

5 stars

My little schnauzer ben centre picture has been very poorly recently and the only thing that we could get him to eat was your gravy bones. So relieved he would eat something and he is completely well again now. All three of my dogs love them and they are great for training lessons and general treats

Good Girl Treat

5 stars

I buy these for Poppì and Coco and they love them so much.They are a natural gravy flavoured bone perfect for small or big teeth..

Happy dog!

5 stars

My dog Clyde has always loved the gravy bones since he was a small pup, he's now 13 and loves having a gravy bone daily! ((Won't let me add pictures:( ))

Great little treats

5 stars

My dog loves these, great to use as a little training treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Look good enough to eat!

5 stars

My dog is generally very fussy when it comes to treats, so i was delighted to be able to try Biscrok gravy bones as a way of getting her to try something different. She loved them, she loved that the bones were actually coated in the gravy, so she licked that off first and devoured the biscuit. They are the perfect size for a small dog, such as mine, but equally as good for larger dogs. I will definitely be purchasing these in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sorry not for dasiy

1 stars

i have hold back on doing this review becasue my girl dog dasiy just doesnt like then i have tried and tried but she wont even try them puts it in her mouth then drops it and walks off sorry u win some u lose some even though she likes all other pedigree products just not these bones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great training aid

4 stars

These biscuits are just right to reward dogs during training. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic treats

5 stars

My XL pooch absolutely loves these! He keeps going to his draw in the kitchen to ask for more! I've nearly ran out of these so now I'm going to have to make a trip out this afternoon for more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PEDIGREE BISCROK GRAVY BONES

5 stars

Pedigree Biscrok Gravy Bones are small crunchy dog biscuits with a meaty gravy flavoured shell. Containing vitamins and minerals but without any artificial colouring nor flavouring they are definitely a good choice to feed as a treat. My GSD has very much enjoyed sampling these biscuits - I have fed her a portion of five at a time in place of any other reward treats for the last two weeks. I have seen this product at a reasonable price in the supermarket and will be happy to buy it in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I got this for my dog and he absolutely loves them, even the cat tries to take them off the dog to eat them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 103 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

