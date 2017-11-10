Pedigree Gravy Bones Original 400G

Three wise dogs
My little schnauzer ben centre picture has been very poorly recently and the only thing that we could get him to eat was your gravy bones. So relieved he would eat something and he is completely well again now. All three of my dogs love them and they are great for training lessons and general treats
Good Girl Treat
I buy these for Poppì and Coco and they love them so much.They are a natural gravy flavoured bone perfect for small or big teeth..
Happy dog!
My dog Clyde has always loved the gravy bones since he was a small pup, he's now 13 and loves having a gravy bone daily! ((Won't let me add pictures:( ))
Great little treats
My dog loves these, great to use as a little training treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Look good enough to eat!
My dog is generally very fussy when it comes to treats, so i was delighted to be able to try Biscrok gravy bones as a way of getting her to try something different. She loved them, she loved that the bones were actually coated in the gravy, so she licked that off first and devoured the biscuit. They are the perfect size for a small dog, such as mine, but equally as good for larger dogs. I will definitely be purchasing these in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sorry not for dasiy
i have hold back on doing this review becasue my girl dog dasiy just doesnt like then i have tried and tried but she wont even try them puts it in her mouth then drops it and walks off sorry u win some u lose some even though she likes all other pedigree products just not these bones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great training aid
These biscuits are just right to reward dogs during training. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic treats
My XL pooch absolutely loves these! He keeps going to his draw in the kitchen to ask for more! I've nearly ran out of these so now I'm going to have to make a trip out this afternoon for more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
PEDIGREE BISCROK GRAVY BONES
Pedigree Biscrok Gravy Bones are small crunchy dog biscuits with a meaty gravy flavoured shell. Containing vitamins and minerals but without any artificial colouring nor flavouring they are definitely a good choice to feed as a treat. My GSD has very much enjoyed sampling these biscuits - I have fed her a portion of five at a time in place of any other reward treats for the last two weeks. I have seen this product at a reasonable price in the supermarket and will be happy to buy it in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I got this for my dog and he absolutely loves them, even the cat tries to take them off the dog to eat them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]