By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 5 Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco 5 Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels
£ 0.79
£0.16/each
One bagel
  • Energy971kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1142kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Bagels with raisins and cinnamon.
  • Made the authentic way Boiled and stonebaked for a chewy, fruity and lightly spiced bagel
  • Made the authentic way Boiled and stonebaked for a chewy, fruity and lightly spiced bagel

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Raisins (5%), Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Corn Grits, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cinnamon, Malted Barley Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. Also, may contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1142kJ / 270kcal971kJ / 229kcal
Fat1.7g1.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate51.3g43.6g
Sugars9.5g8.1g
Fibre3.8g3.2g
Protein10.4g8.8g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

I love them! Bot as good as New York ones, but price is lower so I can’t complain. I really like them and I like their delicate flavour. They could be a bit softer, but after tosting them they are fine.

Quite bland.

3 stars

It 2 thirds of the price of the more expensive ones ( New York & Warbies ) but it lacks any taste. The fruit content is poor , about six raisins, and the cinnamon flavour is also very hard to detect. I know you don’t want it be overpowering , but it could definitely do with more cinnamon. If you haven’t had a decent bagel before, you might think it’s fairly good, but I think I will go back to Warburtons thins . I only have mine toasted, so rely on the bagel itself for flavour.

Needs more cinnamon - very weak flavour

3 stars

Could hardly tell it was a cinnamon bagel. Disappointed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

£ 0.79
£0.16/each

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here