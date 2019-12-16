Tesco 5 Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels

Delicious
I love them! Bot as good as New York ones, but price is lower so I can’t complain. I really like them and I like their delicate flavour. They could be a bit softer, but after tosting them they are fine.
Quite bland.
It 2 thirds of the price of the more expensive ones ( New York & Warbies ) but it lacks any taste. The fruit content is poor , about six raisins, and the cinnamon flavour is also very hard to detect. I know you don’t want it be overpowering , but it could definitely do with more cinnamon. If you haven’t had a decent bagel before, you might think it’s fairly good, but I think I will go back to Warburtons thins . I only have mine toasted, so rely on the bagel itself for flavour.
Needs more cinnamon - very weak flavour
Could hardly tell it was a cinnamon bagel. Disappointed.