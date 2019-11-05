Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

i order bagels frequently .last time the bagels we
i order bagels frequently .last time the bagels were thiner have you changed supplier .i am ordering today so hope they are thicker
Good price, but tend to crumble whilst cutting in
Good price, but tend to crumble whilst cutting in half and they also feel hard even when freshly bought. Taste okay though.
Bargain bagels
Excellent value, comparable quality to the leading brand and much cheaper.
Brilliant
Lovely and tasty. Really light and easy to toast. Great with salmon and soft cheese. For me, these are better than branded bagels