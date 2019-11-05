By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack
£ 0.79
£0.16/each
One bagel
  • Energy953kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Plain bagels.
  • Made the authentic way Boiled and stonebaked for a soft and chewy bagel
  • Made the authentic way Boiled and stonebaked for a soft and chewy bagel

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rye Flour, Sugar, Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Malted Barley Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. Also, may contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1121kJ / 265kcal953kJ / 225kcal
Fat1.5g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate52.2g44.3g
Sugars5.3g4.5g
Fibre2.7g2.3g
Protein9.3g7.9g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

i order bagels frequently .last time the bagels we

3 stars

i order bagels frequently .last time the bagels were thiner have you changed supplier .i am ordering today so hope they are thicker

Good price, but tend to crumble whilst cutting in

3 stars

Good price, but tend to crumble whilst cutting in half and they also feel hard even when freshly bought. Taste okay though.

Bargain bagels

5 stars

Excellent value, comparable quality to the leading brand and much cheaper.

Brilliant

5 stars

Lovely and tasty. Really light and easy to toast. Great with salmon and soft cheese. For me, these are better than branded bagels

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Soft Cheese Plain Full Fat 200G

£ 0.80
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here