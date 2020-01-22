By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Thai 7 Spice Seasoning 52G Jar

Schwartz Thai 7 Spice Seasoning 52G Jar
£ 1.60
£0.31/10g

Product Description

  • Thai 7 Spice Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Thai 7 Spice Seasoning is expertly blended with 7 classic spices, chilli powder and lemon peel to give you a taste of Asia.
  • Taste of Asia
  • Chilli heat level - hot - 3
  • Pack size: 52g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Chilli Powder (12%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Ground Coriander Seed (6%), Ground Ginger (6%), Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Sugar, Ground Cumin, Dried Chillies (4%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Star Anise (2%), White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Jalapeno Chillies, Ground Green Peppercorn, Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 1/2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over sliced chicken breasts, or pork and mixed stir-fry vegetables towards the end of cooking.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

52g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 951kJ/227kcal
Fat - Total5.7g
Fat - Saturated0.8g
Carbohydrate 27.9g
- Sugars11.9g
Protein 8.0g
Salt 25.44g

