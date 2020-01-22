Schwartz Thai 7 Spice Seasoning 52G Jar
Offer
Product Description
- Thai 7 Spice Seasoning
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook
- Our Thai 7 Spice Seasoning is expertly blended with 7 classic spices, chilli powder and lemon peel to give you a taste of Asia.
- Taste of Asia
- Chilli heat level - hot - 3
- Pack size: 52g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Chilli Powder (12%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Ground Coriander Seed (6%), Ground Ginger (6%), Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Sugar, Ground Cumin, Dried Chillies (4%), Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Star Anise (2%), White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Jalapeno Chillies, Ground Green Peppercorn, Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- 1 1/2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Sprinkle over sliced chicken breasts, or pork and mixed stir-fry vegetables towards the end of cooking.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
52g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|951kJ/227kcal
|Fat - Total
|5.7g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|- Sugars
|11.9g
|Protein
|8.0g
|Salt
|25.44g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020