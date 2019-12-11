Swartz Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 51G Jar
Product Description
- Jamaican Jerk Seasoning
- Our Jamaican Jerk Seasoning is expertly blended with allspice, chilli powder and thyme to give you a taste of the Caribbean.
- Taste of the Caribbean
- Chilli heat level - medium - 2
- Pack size: 51g
Information
Ingredients
Ground Allspice (18%), Chilli Powder (15%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Thyme (11%), Dried Onion, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper (7%), Dried Garlic, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Bay Leaves, Acid (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Mix with a little oil and use to marinate chicken or pork, before cooking. Also great in stir fries or over pizza.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
51g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1191kJ/285kcal
|Fat - Total
|5.4g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|34.9g
|- Sugars
|13.8g
|Protein
|10.2g
|Salt
|8.25g
