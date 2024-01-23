We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ritter Sport Chocolate Marzipan 100G

£1.25

£1.25/100g

Dark chocolate with marzipan filling (44%).Our CocoaTo learn more about Ritter Sport's engagement for cocoa visit www.our-cocoa.com
Made with 100% finest marzipanQuality, Chocolate, Squared
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Almonds (16 %), Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Humectant (Invertase), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50 % minimum

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts, other Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten, Milk and Egg.

Net Contents

100g ℮

